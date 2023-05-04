Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Middleby worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Middleby by 23.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after purchasing an additional 334,634 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,103,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,838,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,164,000 after acquiring an additional 98,767 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby Trading Down 0.8 %

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

MIDD stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,257. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.