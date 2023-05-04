Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,595 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $96.95. 145,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,814. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,733 shares of company stock worth $35,881,517. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.