Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.00

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 353839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.90 ($0.49).

Tribal Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market cap of £83.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Tribal Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

