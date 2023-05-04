Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRVN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Trevena Trading Up 7.6 %
NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Trading of Trevena
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.