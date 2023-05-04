Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRVN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 10.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter.

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

