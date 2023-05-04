Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.30-$8.50 EPS.

TT stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.55. 1,172,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.75. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,061,000 after acquiring an additional 471,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

