Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Shares Down 4.9%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 6,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 54,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Track Group Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Track Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Track Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.