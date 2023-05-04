TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for about 3.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,605. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.