Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.54

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.54 and traded as low as C$7.80. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 29,848 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.03). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of C$211.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$205.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.4173913 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Total Energy Services

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,500.00. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

