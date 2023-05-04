Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$95.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.51.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TD traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$82.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.89. The company has a market cap of C$149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.40 and a 1 year high of C$97.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9498364 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.