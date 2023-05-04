Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.54

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.54 and last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 17158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMP shares. TheStreet cut Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $778.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.75%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $100,029.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,778,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

