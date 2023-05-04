Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider James Michael Matlock Sells 6,091 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,091 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $104,521.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,462.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Michael Matlock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, James Michael Matlock sold 513 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $9,080.10.

On Wednesday, March 15th, James Michael Matlock sold 508 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,773.16.

On Wednesday, February 15th, James Michael Matlock sold 359 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $9,186.81.

On Friday, February 3rd, James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toast by 844.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.