Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues Earnings Results

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.50 EPS.

Timken Stock Down 4.3 %

TKR stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.34. 323,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Timken has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

Institutional Trading of Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Timken by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,121,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.