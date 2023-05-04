Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after buying an additional 89,927 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,296,000 after acquiring an additional 198,834 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,475,000 after buying an additional 71,801 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 235.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.46.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

