Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.