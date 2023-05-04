Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

HUM opened at $529.79 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

