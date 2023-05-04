Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 638,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,198,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Harmonic by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

