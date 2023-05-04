Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,313 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 79.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after buying an additional 2,142,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,673,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $243,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,902.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $243,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,902.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $124,531.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,588 shares of company stock worth $3,597,460. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 2.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

GO stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

