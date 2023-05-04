Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 59,880 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,880 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,878,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $41,301,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 756,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $66.87 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.