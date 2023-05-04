Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,499 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 97.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZWS opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZWS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

