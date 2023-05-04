Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,111 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.