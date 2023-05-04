Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Prothena at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Prothena by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,706,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in Prothena by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTA. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $238,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

