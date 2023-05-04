Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $466.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at $512,413,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $39,718,153. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

