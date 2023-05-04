Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ambarella worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA opened at $63.88 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $811,074.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.02.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

