Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Thomson Reuters Trading Down 4.7 %
NYSE TRI opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $133.55.
Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 68.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
Further Reading
