Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE TRI opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,419,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,575,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,372,000 after acquiring an additional 170,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

