Theory Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 120,474 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,430 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.