Theory Financial LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF comprises 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,012,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,203. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

