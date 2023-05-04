Theory Financial LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,060,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,573,250. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $215.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

