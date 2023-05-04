Theory Financial LLC Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSD. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.72. 39,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.93 and its 200 day moving average is $184.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $212.52.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

