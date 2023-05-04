Theory Financial LLC Invests $3.42 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RZV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.56. 4,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,447. The stock has a market cap of $265.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $75.99 and a one year high of $108.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.37.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

