The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is Equity Investment Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 3.4% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.23% of Travelers Companies worth $101,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $178.24. 277,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,947. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

