The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles Sells 2,060 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00.
- On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69.
- On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98.
TTD opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Trade Desk by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
