The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles Sells 2,060 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69.

On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Trade Desk by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

