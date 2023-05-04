The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Southern worth $86,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.74%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.