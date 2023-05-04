The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. 8,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $839.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.99.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $302.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHYF. BTIG Research began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

