The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.55 on Thursday, hitting $226.97. 379,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,568. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $282.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

