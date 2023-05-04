The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

