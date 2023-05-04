The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Decreased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,291,000 after purchasing an additional 344,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,859 shares of company stock valued at $15,478,441 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $367.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

