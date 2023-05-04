The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 767,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.
BATRK stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
