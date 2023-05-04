The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.99

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 1800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 82,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.