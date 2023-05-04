The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded down $7.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

