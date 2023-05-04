The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) to Issue GBX 0.95 Dividend

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON DIVI opened at GBX 86.86 ($1.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £309.12 million and a PE ratio of -737.50. The Diverse Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 82 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.50 ($1.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.30.

In related news, insider Charles Crole purchased 10,845 shares of The Diverse Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £9,760.50 ($12,194.53). Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

