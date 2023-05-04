The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $5,995,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 593,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,296 shares of company stock worth $18,906,171. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.58. 4,310,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,067,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

