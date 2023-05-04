The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,607. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.98.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

