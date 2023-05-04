The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.22. 643,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.98.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

