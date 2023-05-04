Textainer Group Holdings Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Textainer Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.66. The consensus estimate for Textainer Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGH opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 38.20%.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 36,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Textainer Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

See Also

