Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,588 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.