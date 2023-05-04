Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 272 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 13,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,890,440. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FISV opened at $119.34 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.18.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.