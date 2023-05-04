Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $354.42 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

