Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Progressive Trading Down 2.5 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

