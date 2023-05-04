Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

