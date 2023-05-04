Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.94 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics stock opened at $210.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.62. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

